Bucks fans hopeful as playoffs continue, comradery builds

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are tied 1-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals after the Bucks' Game 2 loss Tuesday night, May 3.

In the Deer District, fans told FOX6 News there is no place they'd rather be – win or lose. A loss is a little easier to tack surrounded by fellow fans.

"They’ve got that small town feel. Everybody just kind of comes together, works hard together and produces really good games," said Victor Sanders, a Bucks fan from Iowa.

It takes a team effort, and Bucks fans like Nicole Mitchell are doing their part, whether it's well-worn superstitions or just showing up for their team

"That’s exactly what I do. I wear the same shirt," she said. "I’m pulling them through, hopefully my bling-bling is going to make it happen."

Bucks fans watch Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at The Mecca

"The comradery. Everybody in this area likes to get together and have a good time and just everyone cheers the Bucks on to a good team win," Sanders said.

Cold, rainy weather left the Deer District outside empty Tuesday, but fans inside The Mecca were full of hope – not just for Game 2, but for a second championship.

"I know Boston’s been tough lately, but Giannis and the Bucks are just on a roll," Sander said.

"When we won last year it brought everyone together in the city," said Mitchell. "It’s important to come out to the Deer District because, I think with all the crime that’s going on in the city, when everybody gets together for things like this, it brings comradery."

Bucks championship banner at The Mecca

Win or lose, fans are on the same team.

"Everybody here no matter what race they are, no matter what background they come from, we can all stand up, clap hands – we're all are here for one goal, and that’s to see our hometown team win," Mitchell said.

For Game 3, the Bucks will be back at home in Milwaukee – a 2:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday, May 7 at Fiserv Forum.

