Bucks cancel Deer District watch party due to weather

Due to expected inclement weather, the watch party on the plaza at Fiserv Forum that was scheduled for tonight’s Bucks game has been canceled.

Reservations for The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill and The Beer Garden are currently full. However, fans are encouraged to check the availability of accommodations at all indoor Deer District establishments to enjoy tonight’s game.

Programming on the plaza at Fiserv Forum will return for Saturday’s Game 4, which tips off at 12:30 p.m. CT. Entertainment will begin at 11:30 a.m. CT. There will still be a capacity limit of 3,500 fans on the plaza for Saturday’s watch party.