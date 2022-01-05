Bucks' Budenholzer enters COVID protocols, to miss Raptors game: ESPN

article

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered COVID protocols – and will miss the game against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday evening, Jan. 5. That is according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks are coming off a loss to the Detroit Pistons, a team with the NBA’s worst record. Detroit won 115-106 on Monday night – snapping Milwaukee's six-game winning streak. The Pistons' victory enabled the team to step out of the Eastern Conference basement.

Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday. That streak didn’t include the Bucks’ four-game sweep of Detroit in a 2019 first-round playoff series.

This marked just the third time all season that the Bucks have lost when they’ve had all three of those players in the starting lineup.

