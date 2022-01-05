Expand / Collapse search

Bucks' Budenholzer enters COVID protocols, to miss Raptors game: ESPN

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Fiserv Forum on December 25, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and a

Expand

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered COVID protocols – and will miss the game against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday evening, Jan. 5. That is according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Bucks are coming off a loss to the Detroit Pistons, a team with the NBA’s worst record. Detroit won 115-106 on Monday night – snapping Milwaukee's six-game winning streak. The Pistons' victory enabled the team to step out of the Eastern Conference basement.

Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday. That streak didn’t include the Bucks’ four-game sweep of Detroit in a 2019 first-round playoff series.

This marked just the third time all season that the Bucks have lost when they’ve had all three of those players in the starting lineup.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Aaron Rodgers won't get NFL MVP voter's backing: 'Biggest jerk in the league'
article

Aaron Rodgers won't get NFL MVP voter's backing: 'Biggest jerk in the league'

At least one voter for this year's NFL MVP says he won't be backing the frontrunner, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Packers, Lions finish regular season in Detroit
article

Packers, Lions finish regular season in Detroit

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will face off at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 9 – the final game of the regular season. It's a game you can see only on FOX6 – with kickoff set for noon.

Aaron Jones - Full Interview

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren went one-on-one with starting running back Aaron Jones, and they discussed the playoffs, potentially resting Week 18, and AJ Dillon's overalls.