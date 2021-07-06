Bucks brought Milwaukee closer together, fans say

Game 1 of the NBA Finals marks the moment Milwaukee Bucks fans have been dreaming about for decades. Fans say the team has really brought the whole city closer.

A lot of fans say it feels like a fairytale.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine: "You guys want to hear a story about the NBA Finals?"

Kids: "Yes!"

FOX6's Bret Lemoine: "OK. Once upon a time on a very hot July day…"

"I took the afternoon off to come down here and get some new gear, and I’ll be back out here for the big party outside. It will be fun," David Gilbert.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

FOX6's Bret Lemoine: "The whole city of Milwaukee waited with great excitement for the start of the NBA Finals."

"Coming out of COVID, I think the city needed a little morale boost. The fact that everyone can come together and root for the same thing and unite as a community, it’s great for Milwaukee," said Jonathan Naimon.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine: "It had been nearly 50 years since the last time the Bucks made it this far."

"I think it’s been very exciting," Sandra Welsh.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine: "And as the herd traveled to Phoenix to block out the Suns, there was a feeling like no other, as tens of thousands came to cheer them on."

"What we’ve seen on TV, especially, speaks for itself: 20,000 or 25,000 people rooting for the Bucks every time they play, that speaks volumes as to what it means to the city and the state as a whole," said Eli Gonzales.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine: "Even after the MVP suffered a setback, Milwaukee never lost hope."

"I think it teaches us all a lesson about teamwork. We need to work together," said Gilbert.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

FOX6's Bret Lemoine: "And when they come back home to finish their quest to the NBA championships, we’ll all be there, proud as ever."

Kids: "But how does the story end?"

Advertisement

That chapter will start Tuesday night. When this story is over, Milwaukee will love their team more than ever.