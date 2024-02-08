article

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring guard Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a Thursday report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Bucks are sending guard Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick to the 76ers in the deal.

Beverley, 35, averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 assists and 19.6 minutes per game with Philadelphia this season while shooting 43% from the field and 32% from 3-point range. He holds career averages of 8.4 points and 3.4 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Payne averaged 14.9 minutes per games with Milwaukee this season – 7.8 points per game on 45% shooting from the field and 39% from deep, along with 2.3 assists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.