Bucks 1 win away from NBA title, fans ‘have a good feeling about this’

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of an NBA title. If they can beat the Phoenix Suns one more time, they'll make history. Bucks mania is peaking, and that means anything the players do is drawing interest, including travel.

Hundreds of fans were there to greet the team as they arrived home from Arizona Sunday afternoon.

Not even the playwrights could've drafted a better scenario. Down 2-0, the Bucks now have a chance to win their first NBA title in 50 years at Fiserv Forum in Game 6. To do it, they needed a big road win in Phoenix, and fans were elated to see just that.

For Giannis Antetokounmpo, ask and you shall receive.

"Be loud. We need you guys to do this," said Giannis in a Twitter video as the team left Phoenix.

"We gotta support 'em, you know?" said Timothy Hall. "We gotta let 'em know that, and they're playing with Milwaukee on their chest, so it's a reflection of us. They're a reflection of us. We're a reflection of them."

Hundreds of Bucks fans again lined Layton Avenue Sunday afternoon to welcome the Bucks home from Phoenix. Fans young and old wanted to feel the energy surrounding this team.

"Yes, I'm excited. Like, my brain's about to fall off excited," said Bodhi Schmidling.

This, after tens of thousands again packed the Deer District and sold-out watch party inside Fiserv Forum Saturday for Game 5. The bucks won 123-119, putting them a win away from an NBA title. A day later, it was still the talk of the town.

"Jrue, that steal, Giannis, that dunk, Khris did his work," said Jordan Cody. "Everybody did their work."

"Oh, how can we not be out here to see the Bucks?" said Lisa Kulwicki. "What an awesome win last night. Such a great energy here and everything."

Fans hope that energy carries over to Tuesday when "Bucks in Six" might just become reality.

"I have a good, good feeling about this, that they're gonna bring the championship home to Milwaukee!" said Eva Duncan.

"Well, we got this in the bag," said Dolan Clark. "Bucks in Six. There's no other way to put it. No doubt."

At home, the Bucks are 9-1 throughout the playoffs. Their faces line the windows at Fiserv Forum, but if they win Tuesday, Giannis, Middleton, Holiday and company will cement their legacy in Milwaukee.