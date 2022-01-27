Expand / Collapse search

Broncos to hire Nathaniel Hackett as next head coach: report

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Updated 8:06AM
Green Bay Packers
FOX News
article

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of the Green Bay Packers watches action prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Reve

Expand

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Denver Broncos reportedly decided who their new head coach will be.

The Broncos are set to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach, replacing Vic Fangio, who was let go at the end of the 2021 season, the NFL Network reported.

Hackett, 41, has a long history of being in the NFL ranks. He got his start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2006 and 2007 seasons as the team’s offensive quality control coach and was  hired by the Buffalo Bills for the same position in 2008 and 2009. He would become the Bills’ offensive coordinator for the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

He was in the Jacksonville Jaguars organization as the team’s quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator before taking the same position under Matt LaFleur at the Packers from 2019 to 2021, coaching up Aaron Rodgers and turning him into the 2020 MVP and potentially the 2021 MVP.

Once the deal is finalized, Hackett will be the fourth head coach since the Broncos won the Super Bowl during the 2015 season. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since then.

In 2021, the Broncos were 23rd in points scored and 19th in yards gained.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Hackett’s hiring is a bit more interesting given that the team was rumored to be interested in a trade for Rodgers during the 2021 offseason. It’s unclear whether the same interest exists, but the Packers and Rodgers will both have to work out their future together this spring.

Muskego home robbery, pursuit, 3 arrested in New Berlin
article

Muskego home robbery, pursuit, 3 arrested in New Berlin

Three people were arrested after a report of an armed robbery and subsequent police pursuit in Muskego -- the arrests occurring in New Berlin.

Delayed adoption; state backlog, staffing shortage blamed
article

Delayed adoption; state backlog, staffing shortage blamed

A backlog in a basement office of the Wisconsin capitol building is creating heartache for one Brookfield woman.

Theodore Edgecomb guilty, reckless homicide, Jason Cleereman shooting

The jury in the Theodore Edgecomb trial on Wednesday, Jan. 26. reached a verdict, finding Edgecomb guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the September 2020 death of Jason Cleereman, a Milwaukee attorney, a lesser included offense.