Yelich surprises fan, signed bat delivered during game

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - In the midst of what was, at the time, a nine-game winning streak, Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich came through with a special delivery on Friday night, July 2.

During Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, a young fan made an over-the-railing catch to reel in a foul ball – and later sought the 2018 MVP's autograph. Instead of signing the ball, though, Yelich took things up a notch.

Yelich inked his signature and some words of encouragement on a bat. It was then delivered to the same fan, also named Christian, who was invited back for Friday night's game at PNC Park.

"Christian, great catch!" Yelich wrote. "See you in the show!"

In a video posted by the Brewers, the young fan was left speechless by the gesture.

The Brewers went on to win Friday night's game 7-2 – extending their winning streak to 10 games.

