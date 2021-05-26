Brewers' Woodruff builds with Habitat for Humanity

Getting the keys to a new home is always an exciting and memorable moment, but how many can say that their home was built in part by an All-Star pitcher? A Milwaukee Brewers ballplayer traded in his mitt for a hammer Wednesday, May 26.

"Coming out here and putting some siding up on this house," said Brandon Woodruff.

One of the best pitchers in Major League baseball did a little work with Habitat for Humanity.

'You always have to work with the left hand, never the right hand because that’s what allows me to have a job, so I have to be careful," he said. "Hopefully, I did a good job and hopefully, it stays up."

In Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, Habitat has been working hard to supply the demand for new affordable homes.

"After COVID with homeownership applications, we’re sorting through more than we’ve ever had as an organization," said Brian Sonderman with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

While it has been tough, there is no shortage of volunteers wanting to help improve a neighborhood.

"Homeownership is long-term," said Sonderman. "Our homeowners stay in their homes and they’re invested in their community."

Besides, when your co-workers are a professional baseball player and a group of Racing Sausages, it's hard to not want to get to work.

"Homeowner who moves in here will know for the rest of time that their home was help, built by an All-Star pitcher," said Sonderman.