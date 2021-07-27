Brewers' TeamSmile event brings dentists to ballpark

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Milwaukee area dentists say that a significant portion of underserved children are going without proper dental checkups. A surprise group is going to bat for them to help brighten their smiles.

We all know it’s important to have a healthy smile, but American Family Field is probably the last place you’d expect to get your teeth cleaned.

"It’s not like it is an operatory or a dental office because sometimes those can be intimidating, so you’re going to the ballpark!" said Keith Clements, Young Innovations.

The Milwaukee Brewers teamed up with local organizations to invite TeamSmile out to the ballpark to clean teeth.

"Getting my teeth cleaned," said Kylin Thompson, fourth-grader.

"I’m at the dentist. I’m in the dentist," said Angel Smith, third-grader.

A couple hundred kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs jumped in the chair to get their teeth examined.

"So a smile is one of the most important things, not just in a child’s life, but as you become an adult, so the preventative care that they’re providing in the form of education, screenings and cleanings will make sure that they have a great smile when they’re an adult," said Clements.

For most of the patients, it went really well.

Dentists report that the pandemic has made it harder for them to reach and educate young children about the importance of caring for their teeth, but on Tuesday, July 27, all kids left with a goodie bag of teeth cleaning tools and a beautiful smile.

The dentists taking part in the event are based out of state but more than willing to travel to areas that are willing to host similar events.