Brewers manager Pat Murphy has been named the 2024 NL Manager of the Year. He is the first Brewers manager ever to earn the award. Last November, Murphy was named the 20th manager in franchise history.



Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy has been voted 2024 National League Manager of the Year, the team announced Tuesday. He is the first Brewers manager ever to earn the award.

Murphy bested fellow finalists Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets and Mike Shildt of the San Diego Padres.

"Pat Murphy led our team with an undaunted presence that resonated throughout the clubhouse from the first day of Spring Training and into the postseason," Brewers Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold said in a statement. "His steady leadership was a major factor in the team’s success in 2024 and we could not be happier for Murph and his family."

Murphy, who turns 66 on Nov. 28, was named the 20th manager in franchise history last November – replacing Craig Counsell.

The first-year manager guided the Brewers to a 93-69 record, winning the NL Central division by 10.0 games over the Cardinals and Cubs. The team was in first place every day beginning April 30. The Brewers finished tied with the Padres for the fourth-best record in the Major Leagues, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64), Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) and New York Yankees (94-68).

Murphy spent eight seasons as the Brewers' bench coach before he was named manager. Prior to joining Milwaukee, he served as interim manager of the Padres in 2015, replacing Bud Black on June 16 that season.

In addition to his Major League experience, Murphy managed in the Padres' farm system from 2011-15 at Class-A Eugene, Triple-A Tucson and Triple-A El Paso, going 273-230 (.543). He served San Diego as special assistant to baseball operations in 2010.

Murphy has also had a distinguished career in the college coaching ranks, spending 25 years as a head coach at Maryville College, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges, the University of Notre Dame and Arizona State University. He went 1,000-457-4 (.686) as a college coach and was on pace to become the winningest coach in NCAA history at the time he transitioned into professional coaching. Along with his head coaching experience, he was assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University.

Murphy spent the majority of his head coaching career at Arizona State University, where he went 629-284-1 (.689). He earned 1998 National Coach of the Year honors after leading the Sun Devils to the National Championship game. He won PAC-10 Coach of the Year honors four times. While at the University of Notre Dame, Murphy posted a record of 318-116-1 (.732) and was named Midwest Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year three times.

Murphy was born in Syracuse, New York and resides in Mesa, Arizona. He has a daughter named Keli and three sons, Kai, Austin and Jaxon. His son, Kai, is an outfielder in the Padres organization. Murphy is the father-in-law of former Major League first baseman Pedro Álvarez, who currently works for the Brewers in baseball operations and player development.