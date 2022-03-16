Brewers spring training: Andrew McCutchen arrives in Phoenix

Brewers spring training: Andrew McCutchen joins team
Former MVP Andrew McCutchen is one of the newest Milwaukee Brewers. FOX6's Brandon Cruz checked in with the outfielder and manager Craig Counsell.
MILWAUKEE - It will be a quick run-up to the start of spring training, the Milwaukee Brewers' games beginning Friday, March 18.
At American Family Fields of Phoenix, the team is welcoming more people into camp – including former MVP Andrew McCutchen who officially joined the team Wednesday. He's happy to be a member of the Crew, and others are happy to have him.
