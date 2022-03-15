Brewers sign Andrew McCutchen: report from MLB.com

article
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly agreed to a deal with outfielder Andrew McCutchen, according to the MLB Network.
McCutchen his 27 homeruns last season for the Philadelphia Phillies.
You may remember him better for all of his years as a Pittsburgh Pirate. He definitely has a lot of experience playing at American Family Field – and before that, Miller Park.
McCutchen has strong career numbers at the Milwaukee ballpark.
