Brewers sign catcher Gary Sánchez to 1-year contract

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed catcher Gary Sánchez to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2025, the team announced Wednesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff was placed on the 60-day injured list.

"Gary Sánchez brings an experienced right-handed power bat to our lineup," General Manager Matt Arnold said in a news release. "He will be a great complement behind the plate to William Contreras and also a valuable asset in the designated-hitter role. We are excited to have him in Milwaukee."

Sánchez, 31, produced 19 HR, 46 RBI and a .500 slugging percentage in 72 games with the San Diego Padres last season after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on May 29. He made 62 starts with the Padres – 56 at catcher, and six as a designated hitter; he appeared in three games with the Mets.

The two-time All-Star has hit 173 career home runs while playing for the Yankees, Twins, Mets and Padres. Sánchez has hit 20+ homers four times, including 30+ twice. He finished second in 2016 American League Rookie of the Year voting and was a 2017 Silver Slugger Award winner.

Sánchez has hit 145 home runs as a catcher since 2016, the most in the Major Leagues from the position during this stretch. As a catcher, he also ranks second in slugging percentage (.474) and tied for third in RBI (374) since the 2016 season.

Sánchez was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent in 2009. He was born and resides in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.