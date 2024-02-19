Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff signs new 2-year deal: report

article

Pitcher Brandon Woodruff has signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers according to a report by Jon Heyman, an insider with the MLB Network.

Woodruff was not offered a contract by the Brewers back in November, making the two-time All-Star right-handed pitcher a free agent as he recovered from surgery to his throwing shoulder.

Woodruff made $10.8 million in 2023 and was under team control for one more season had the Brewers offered a contract in November. The Brewers have said Woodruff is expected to miss most of the 2024 season and might not pitch at all next year after surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his throwing shoulder.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Woodruff missed four months of the 2023 season with a subscapular strain in his shoulder, but he was one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. He posted a 5-1 record with a 2.28 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings.

On the day before the start of the NL Wild Card Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Brewers announced Woodruff had hurt the shoulder again and wouldn’t be available. Woodruff eventually underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his throwing shoulder.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Woodruff has gone 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA and two All-Star Game appearances in seven seasons with the Brewers. He has the best ERA and has allowed the lowest combined hits and walks per innings pitched (1.0455) among any pitcher in franchise history who has worked at least 600 innings for the Brewers.

Woodruff's 788 strikeouts rank him seventh in team history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.