Brewers help Greenfield students with back-to-school shopping

Three Milwaukee Brewers players teamed up Tuesday, Aug. 16 to help Greenfield Middle School students with back-to-school shopping.

Meijer donated $125 gift cards to 20 students, each of whom was paired up with a Brewers player to grab supplies for the upcoming school year.

"A lot of us are parents ourselves, so being able to do a little back-to-school shopping is definitely exciting," said pitcher Brad Boxberger.

Boxberger, infielder Mike Brosseau and outfielder Jonathan Davis were at the Greenfield store with the students Tuesday.

"It's always fun and exciting," Davis said. "New year, new opportunity, so it was pretty cool getting out here."

The Brewers' Famous Racing Sausages were at the store, and students and their families got lunch and a gift bag.