Brewers playoff appearance equals boost for businesses; 'Huge increase'

Their kegs and freezers are filled. Now bars and restaurants near American Family Field are preparing for the crush of Brewers fans – as the team enters the postseason.

"There’s no better days here than Brewers games. Then if you make it a Brewers playoff game, you can’t top that atmosphere anywhere in my opinion," said Anthony Luchini, owner of Kelly's Bleachers.

Luchini said the upcoming Brewers playoff battle will definitely boost business. He said more than the average Major League Baseball fan is drawn to the games.

"It brings out the Milwaukeean that wants to be a part of the atmosphere," Luchini said.

Anthony Luchini

Down the street, Dave Grycan and the team at Dugout 54 have stocked up for the playoff crowds as well.

"It’s just electric. This whole street. It feels like Las Vegas to be honest," Grycan said.

Dave Grycan

"Regular season baseball. Great for Milwaukee. Post season baseball. Even better," said Claire Koenig of VISIT Milwaukee.

Koenig said the deeper the team goes into the playoffs, the more Milwaukee wins.

"We estimate each home post-season game that the brewers play brings in about $3 million in total economic impact to the community," Koenig said.

October is not always the most popular month for some of these businesses. The team's run is celebrated.

"It’s a huge increase in volume when they’re in the playoffs," Grycan said.

"It adds money not only to the business owners but the area, our bartenders, our servers, our shuttle drivers, even our parking lot guy makes more money on playoffs," Luchini said.

While workers keep up with orders, they will also be watching the Brew Crew in action.

"The team is so intimate. You can tell. I think they have a good shot at this," Grycan said.

There is a direct flight from Phoenix to Milwaukee. VISIT Milwaukee says that could mean a lot of visitors in town this week staying at hotels and eating at restaurants.