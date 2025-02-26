Expand / Collapse search

Brewers pitcher JB Bukauskas likely to miss entire season due to lat surgery

Published  February 26, 2025 1:00pm CST
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 13: J.B. Bukauskas #50 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

    • Brewers pitcher JB Bukauskas is expected to miss the entire season because of lat surgery.
    • Bukauskas missed most of the 2024 season with a lat injury as well. 
    • Bukauskas is 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA in 33 career appearances, all in relief.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JB Bukauskas is expected to miss the entire season because of lat surgery, the latest injury-related setback for a former first-round draft pick.

The 28-year-old Bukauskas missed most of the 2024 season with a lat injury as well. The right-hander went 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six relief appearances with Milwaukee and had a 0-0 record with a 1.80 ERA in six outings with Triple-A Nashville.

Bukauskas is 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA in 33 career appearances, all in relief. The Houston Astros selected him out of North Carolina with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

