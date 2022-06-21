Brewers-Pirates game: Free general parking July 10

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that fans can enjoy free general parking on Sunday, July 10 when the Brew Crew takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:10 p.m. The free parking is courtesy of Chevrolet.



Fans can add the free pass to their shopping cart while purchasing tickets at brewers.com/tickets, or visit brewers.com/parking. Limit one pass per person and the offer is only available for the July 10 game. This offer is not available the day of the game. Those who already purchased general parking for the July 10 game will be contacted directly for a credit on their account.



"Free parking is an extension of our plans to go the extra mile for fans this year, which already included programs like ‘This One Is On Me,’ ‘Ticket Tuesday’ and ‘Fans First,’" said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "Sundays are very popular with our tailgating community, and we are grateful for Chevrolet’s support in bringing this special opportunity to the fans."

The program of special initiatives in 2022 started the with the Brewers Eve Bash, where Corbin Burnes surprised fans and footed the bill for the entire restaurant. Burnes’ idea was later then embraced by the entire clubhouse and "This One Is On Me" was born, with a different player picking up the tab at a local restaurant/bar for every Friday road game. "Ticket Tuesday" continues throughout the season where the Brew Crew, Bernie Brewer and the Famous Racing Sausages tour around the City of Milwaukee and five surrounding counties to surprise Brewers fans with ticket vouchers to future games. Fans First, presented by UW Credit Union, is back at American Family Field where during home games, fans are surprised with ticket upgrades, concession vouchers and autographed baseballs.