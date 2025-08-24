Brewers pay tribute to Bob Uecker, celebrate his life at American Family Field

article

The Brief The Brewers paid tribute to the legendary Bob Uecker in front of a packed American Family Field on Sunday, Aug. 24. There was a star-studded pregame ceremony that featured current and former Brewers, which also included a Wisconsin Air National Guard fly-over. Special signage and installations commemorating his life and career were also unveiled at the ballpark.



Brewers fans at American Family Field were immersed in a day-long celebration of the life of the iconic "Mr. Baseball," Bob Uecker.

On Sunday, Aug. 24, fans were treated to tributes including permanent installations, rare memorabilia, collections, and special programming created specially just for the day.

Permanent installations

What we know:

The Brewers announced a special recognition in naming Ueck’s "home away from home," the American Family Field broadcast wing, in his honor.

Above the press box on the Loge Level, an illuminated sign, "Bob Uecker Broadcast Center," will warmly welcome the media and colleagues to the entrance.

Bob Uecker Broadcast Center

The illuminated sign bears Bob’s signature and is just one of the daily reminders of the dedication, passion, and humor that Ueck imparted on the Club.



Overlooking right-field at American Family Field, alongside the names of iconic Brewers players and retired numbers, Bob Uecker’s medallion has been updated to display a single microphone and his name, representing the indescribable mark Bob has had on both on the airwaves and on the Club.

The medallions on display include Hank Aaron (44), Rollie Fingers (34), Jackie Robinson (42), Paul Molitor (4), Bud Selig (1) and Robin Yount (19).

Updated Uecker Medallion

Uecker memorabilia

What we know:

Spread throughout four locations inside American Family Field, one on each seating level, rare memorabilia was displayed from Uecker’s personal collection.

Fans could see items, including:

A rare 1980 Auburn Dual Cowl Phaeton 874 car that was manufactured by Glenn Pray, one of just 18 manufactured and the actual car that carried Harvey and Audrey Kuenn in the Brewers post-1982 World Series parade.

The original Bullpen Cart from the movie, "Major League."

A colorful selection of sports coats, including one from the bar scene in one of the famous "Miller Lite All Star" commercials.

Uecker’s rookie baseball contract.

A game-worn Cardinals uniform.

Uecker’s personal motorcycle.

Christian Yelich’s Uecker-themed bat that he used to hit two home runs at Cincinnati on Aug. 15.

Game day events

What we know:

All ticketed fans got a lapel pin featuring the Uecker uniform patch design, available on that day only and not for sale.

A special live program hosted by broadcasting legend Bob Costas took place during the pregame.

Special guests including Bud Selig, George Brett, Brian Anderson, Ted Simmons, Robin Yount, Christian Yelich and Mark Attanasio took part in the program and were featured during in-game activities and interviews.

Rare videos featuring material never before seen in public aired in the ballpark throughout the pregame program.

There were also interviews and recognition of cast members from the Mr. Belvedere TV series and Major League movie during the game.

Celebrating Bob Uecker

Military fly-over

In honor of Uecker’s military service and as a tribute to his longtime support of the armed forces, a flyover featured KC-135R from the 128th air refueling wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard.

The flyover featured the exact same plane that Uecker joined the crew for a refueling flight of the famous Thunderbirds in the summer of 2018.

First pitch

Bob Uecker Jr., surrounded by family, tossed the ceremonial first pitch, with Robin Yount catching.

National Anthem

The national anthem was performed by Clay Hancock, violinist for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Special uniforms

The full Brewers roster and coaching staff wore special Uecker tribute uniforms with "UECK" as the name on the back.

Those game-worn jerseys went up for auction, with all proceeds benefiting charities supported by Uecker, including Wounded Warrior Project, the ALS Association and the Bob Uecker Chair in Pancreatic Cancer Research.

50/50 raffle

All charitable proceeds from the day's 50/50 raffle will benefit Uecker’s preferred charities.

Other notes

Baseballs and bases featuring a Uecker celebration design were used during this one game only.

A Bob Uecker autograph was painted onto the turf behind home plate, and "UECK" was featured as the day's mound stencil.

In the 7th inning stretch, fans took part in a special "Toast to Uecker," recalling Ueck’s starring role in the iconic Miller Lite All Stars TV spots that ran from 1974 until 1991.

Special Uecker-themed products, apparel, and novelty items were also for sale at the ballpark, and the Uecker memorial uniform patch returned for that day only.

"The Uecker" meatloaf sandwich was available to fans in the stands.

Inside the Bob Uecker Press Box

From the family of Bob Uecker

What they're saying:

"To our fellow Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites, to Bob’s friends and fans from near and far,

"Today, we come together to celebrate Bob’s life. And as we gather at the ballpark, our family is overwhelmed with gratitude. Your outpouring of stories, tributes, and affection continues to remind us of just how deeply he was cherished and how much he meant to so many.

"To say he loved this team, this city, and this state would be an understatement. Milwaukee was his home, and the Brewers were an extension of his family. Seeing that love reflected back means more than we could ever put into words. There is something truly special about this community, and Bob felt it every single day.

"Thank you for welcoming him into your lives, for making him part of your families, and for holding him in your hearts.

"Thank you for showing up today to say "so long" to our Bob. We will surely share a laugh, and maybe shed a tear, while we honor him in the most fitting of ways … at the place he loved so much, surrounded by the people he loved even more. We have no doubt that Bob is here with us in spirit.

"And finally, thank you to the Brewers organization for putting together such an incredible celebration. Your unwavering support has carried us through this challenging time.

"We will never forget this day, and the way you’ve all kept Bob’s memory alive."

-The Uecker Family