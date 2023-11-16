Brewers name Pat Murphy manager; introductory news conference

The Milwaukee Brewers have named Pat Murphy the 20th manager in franchise history, signing him to a three-year contract through the 2026 season.

An introductory news conference will be held at Thursday, Nov. 16.

Murphy replaces Craig Counsell who held the position for nine years – and was recently hired by the Chicago Cubs to be that team's manager for the next several years.

Pat Murphy (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) Expand

Murphy is joined by Rickie Weeks, who was named associate manager.

Murphy, who turns 65 on Nov. 28, spent the last eight seasons (2016-23) as bench coach, a position he was named to on Nov. 2, 2015, replacing Jerry Narron. Prior to joining the Brewers, he served as interim manager of the San Diego Padres in 2015, replacing Bud Black on June 16 that season (42-54, .438).

In addition to his Major League experience, Murphy managed in the Padres farm system from 2011-15 at Class-A Eugene (2011-12), Triple-A Tucson (2013) and Triple-A El Paso (2014-15), going 273-230 (.543). He served San Diego as special assistant to baseball operations in 2010.