The Brief The Famous Racing Sausages got their start in the 1990s as cartoons running a virtual race during every Brewers' home game. In 2000, the virtual race was phased out and the sausage costume races were introduced. The Milwaukee Brewers are facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series.



Bratwurst, Polish, Italian, Hot Dog and Chorizo. These aren't just your standard barbecue fare — they're the names of the Milwaukee Brewers' Famous Racing Sausages.

Famous Racing Sausages bring on-field entertainment to Brewers games

Where did they come from?:

The Famous Racing Sausages got their start in the 1990s as cartoon characters running a virtual race on the center field scoreboard at County Stadium, the former home of the Brewers.

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Running Sausages:

The race grew in popularity, and according to the Brewers, had a transformation in the year 2000.

The Famous Sausages race during a Brewers game. The Milwaukee Brewers are facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images) ((Dylan Buell/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Instead of a virtual race, runners in costume began racing on the field.

Baseball fans at American Family Field can expect to see the Famous Racing Sausages run during the 2026 World Series, where the Brewers are facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

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Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.