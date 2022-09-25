Brewers fall to Reds in finale, 2-1

article

Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth, and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Sunday.

It was the final road game for the Brewers, who dropped to one and a half games behind the Phillies for the final NL wild card playoff spot. Milwaukee finishes the season at home, and would lose any head-to-head tiebreakers with the Phillies or Padres because they lost the season series with both of them.

Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers, who were unable to complete their first four-game sweep of the Reds since 2003. Renfroe who tied a career high with four hits including two homers and a season-high five RBI on Saturday, homered on the first pitch leading off the second inning to put the Brewers ahead 1-0.

The Brewers were denied what could have been a two-run single by Tyrone Taylor in the second when the ball struck Keston Hiura between second and third for the final out.

Freddy Peralta, who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 8 due to right shoulder inflammation, pitched two innings before giving way to Aaron Ashby.

Cincinnati tied the score 1-1 in the fourth when Ashby hit Austin Romine with the bases loaded — one of two hit batters for Ashby.

Milwaukee's lone run and all of their hits against Reds starter Nick Lodolo came in the second inning.

Steer's solo home run leading off the eighth was his second homer of the season, first since his major-league debut on Sept. 2.

Matt Bush (2-3) took the loss. Buck Farmer (2-1) got the win and Alexis Diaz earned his ninth save.