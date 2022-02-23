Brewers launch new monthly subscription: Ballpark Pass+

article

The Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Feb. 23 launched a new monthly subscription, Ballpark Pass+, a flexible ticket option for fans that replaces the original Ballpark Pass.

The subscription is built around the fan, giving access to any 2022 home game – including marquee matchups and Opening Day.



With a subscription to Ballpark Pass+, fans have options. The convenient, easy to use subscription offers three tiers to choose from – SRO (Standing Room Only), Blue and Gold. Within those tiers, fans can choose a monthly subscription of two, four or unlimited games each month.



With the old Ballpark Pass, fans could only select the SRO option. The Ballpark Pass+ goes one step further - fans can now guarantee great seats to the best games all year long.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



Reservations are easy and can begin as soon as a fan chooses their subscription. Fans are encouraged to reserve tickets early for marquee games.



Visit brewers.com/ballparkpass for detailed information and to gain access to the most flexible ticket to the game.