Brewers honoring Braun, Fielder, Lucroy in 2022

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the 2022 Wall of Honor and Walk of Fame classes.

Ryan Braun and Jonathan Lucroy will join the Brewers Wall of Honor and Prince Fielder will be enshrined into the Brewers Walk of Fame in 2022.

Additionally, the Brewers and the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association will induct the late Wes Covington onto the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor.

The impressive class will be honored in the 2022 season with details of the ceremonies announced at a later date.



The Brewers Walk of Fame commemorates some of the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside of American Family Field. Fielder will be the 21st inductee since the Walk of Fame was established in 2001. Members of the Walk of Fame are elected by Wisconsin media members and Brewers executives.

Prince Fielder

Fielder, drafted seventh overall by Milwaukee in 2002, spent seven of his 12 Major League seasons with the Brewers He was a three-time All-Star in Milwaukee and is the all-time franchise leader in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.



The power-hitting first baseman is the only player in franchise history to produce five consecutive 30-plus homer seasons. In 2007, his second full season in the majors, Fielder became the youngest player in Major League history to reach 50 homers in a season – breaking the record set by Hall of Famer Willie Mays. A fierce competitor, he missed just one game over his final three seasons in Milwaukee.

Braun and Lucroy will be inducted into the Wall of Honor, a distinction awarded to players, coaches and executives who meet a set of criteria based on service to the organization and career accomplishments. Braun and Lucroy will join the permanent exhibit with a bronze plaque affixed to the exterior of the ballpark commemorating their contributions.



Braun, the all-time franchise home run leader, six-time All-Star and 2011 National League MVP, played his entire 14-year Major League career with the Brewers from and is among the franchise leaders in nearly every offensive category. He finished his career as a .296 hitter with 352 HR, 1,154 RBI and 216 stolen bases in 1,766 games.

Ryan Braun

In addition to his MVP and All-Star Game appearances, Braun was a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner and the 2007 National League Rookie of the Year. He helped lead the Brewers to the postseason five times, and retired as the all-time franchise leader in home runs.

Lucroy, drafted by Milwaukee in 2007, spent seven seasons with the Brewers and earned All-Star selections in 2014 and 2016. He led the majors in doubles in 2014 with 53, tied for the most in a single season in franchise history. He hit 46 doubles as a catcher in 2014, the most by a catcher in a single season in MLB history. Lucroy finished fourth in National League Most Valuable Player voting in 2014, becoming the first catcher in franchise history to finish in the top 10. He ranks first in franchise history as a catcher in hits, batting average, doubles, home runs, runs batted in, and runs score. He is second in games caught.

Covington is the 19th member named to the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor. Covington spent his first five full seasons and part of his sixth with the Milwaukee Braves. He started all 14 games for Milwaukee in the 1957 and 1958 World Series and was a key contributor to the Braves' 1957 World Series win over the New York Yankees, collecting the go-ahead hit in Game 2 and robbing a home run in left field in a 1-0 win in Game Five.

Covington passed away in 2001.

