Brewers group tickets on sale now

Group ticket packages are on sale now for all 2022 regular season home dates (excluding Opening Day) including the popular Theme Nights and Community Nights.



Group ticket packages can be ordered by calling the Group Sales Department at 414-902-GRPS (4777) or visiting brewers.com/groups. Group tickets are an excellent way for fans to experience a ballgame on a budget, with tickets starting as low as $5 per person on designated dates.

According to a press release, group ticket packages for All-Inclusive Areas, which include food and beverage along with a ticket to the game, range from $45 to $140 per person. These areas include the Associated Bank Power Alley, perched above the Brewers bullpen; the Aurora Health Care Bullpen, located on the field level in right field with a player’s view of the action; the Brew Room, overlooking the Brewers bullpen located in the Restaurant to be Named Later; the Johnsonville Party Deck, featuring a spacious patio ideal for socializing with friends and family; the Leinie Lodge, located just above the right-field bleachers; the Northwestern Mutual Legends Club, an indoor-outdoor luxury area, and the Toyota Territory, located on the field level above the right-center field wall. More details can be found at brewers.com/allin.



Suites are also available for single-game rentals for groups of 20 to 100, offering open-air seating, a private lounge that includes a wet bar and in-house flat panel HD televisions, as well as complete food and beverage service from Delaware North Sportservice.

Important group dates for 2022 are Weather Day on April 20 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, Math Day on May 5 vs. Cincinnati Reds, Little League Night on June 21 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Girl Scout Day on June 25 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, American Legion All-Star Game on Aug. 7 vs. Cincinnati Reds, and Boy Scout Night on Aug. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Rays.



