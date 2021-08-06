Expand / Collapse search

Brewers Community Foundation to hold Drive for Charity event Aug. 6-8

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

American Family Field

MILWAUKEE - Brewers Community Foundation (BCF) will hold its third Drive for Charity event of the 2021 season from Aug. 6-8 when the Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants.

Presented by the BCF Leadership Council, the series of donation opportunities throughout the season support non-profits in Greater Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

Benefiting Cathedral Center, the event seeks school supplies with drop-off points located inside American Family Field in right field, left field and home plate on the Field Level during games against the Giants from Aug. 6-8.  
 
Those donating or making a $10 contribution will receive a collectible Brandon Woodruff pin. Online donations, made at brewers.com/BCF, of at least $10 between Aug. 6-8 will also receive the pin.
 
The remaining Drive for Charity events will take place during games at American Family Field, providing fans with the opportunity to donate designated items that will be distributed to organizations working for the greater good.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The remaining 2021 Drive for Charity schedule is as follows:

  • August 6-8 (vs. San Francisco Giants): School SuppliesCommemorative Pin: Brandon Woodruff
  • Commemorative Pin: Brandon Woodruff
  • September 17-19 (vs. Chicago Cubs): New Hats, Mittens, and ScarvesCommemorative Pin: TBD
  • Commemorative Pin: TBD
Crash in Sheboygan; 2 transported by Flight for Life, 1 in custody for OWI
slideshow

Crash in Sheboygan; 2 transported by Flight for Life, 1 in custody for OWI

Two people were transported to the hospital by Flight for Life Thursday night, Aug. 5 following a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan.

Marquese Robinson sought, wanted for April homicide in Milwaukee
slideshow

Marquese Robinson sought, wanted for April homicide in Milwaukee

U.S. Marshals are seeking Marquese Robinson, wanted for his role in a homicide near 20th and Center in April.

Community rallies around Barton burn victims

Doctors and law enforcement agree it's a miracle a father and son are alive after a home explosion on July 23 in Washington County. They continue to recover as the family turns to the community for help, with their medical bills only expected to grow.