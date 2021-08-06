Brewers Community Foundation to hold Drive for Charity event Aug. 6-8

article

Brewers Community Foundation (BCF) will hold its third Drive for Charity event of the 2021 season from Aug. 6-8 when the Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants.

Presented by the BCF Leadership Council, the series of donation opportunities throughout the season support non-profits in Greater Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

Benefiting Cathedral Center, the event seeks school supplies with drop-off points located inside American Family Field in right field, left field and home plate on the Field Level during games against the Giants from Aug. 6-8.



Those donating or making a $10 contribution will receive a collectible Brandon Woodruff pin. Online donations, made at brewers.com/BCF, of at least $10 between Aug. 6-8 will also receive the pin.



The remaining Drive for Charity events will take place during games at American Family Field, providing fans with the opportunity to donate designated items that will be distributed to organizations working for the greater good.

The remaining 2021 Drive for Charity schedule is as follows:

August 6-8 (vs. San Francisco Giants): School Supplies Commemorative Pin: Brandon Woodruff

September 17-19 (vs. Chicago Cubs): New Hats, Mittens, and ScarvesCommemorative Pin: TBD

