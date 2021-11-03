Brewers' Ben Sheets bobblehead pickup starts Nov. 4

article

Milwaukee Brewers fans who received a voucher for the "missing" Ben Sheets Bobblehead on Aug. 22 are asked to bring their voucher to American Family Field starting Thursday, Nov. 4.

Pickup times are noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 5. On Saturday, pickup is available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The team said fans should go to the left field gate. Parking is available in the "Brewers 2" lot.

Fans who show their Ben Sheets Bobblehead on the day of pick up will also receive 20% off their bill at the Restaurant To Be Named Later, located in the Hot Corner at American Family Field. The restaurant offers a full food and beverage menu Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and has recently added new seasonal items to the menu.

Fans who cannot make the pick-up dates can redeem their voucher at the Team Store beginning Nov. 10, 2021 through March 1, 2022.

More information, including how the voucher can be redeemed and Team Store hours, will be posted at brewers.com/allfan.

The Brewers declared the fan-giveaway bobblehead "missing" in August after the items were caught in a shipping delay. They were supposed to be part of the celebrations for 2000s Decade Weekend.