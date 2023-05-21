Brewers beat Rays 6-4, Adames, Tellez, Contreras homer

article

Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by beating the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday.

Tampa Bay (34-14) dropped to 21-4 at Tropicana Field, the second-best 25-game home record since 1901 behind the 1978 Boston Red Sox at 22-3.

Freddy Peralta (5-3) gave up three runs and five hits over six innings as the NL Central-leading Brewers (25-21) stopped a three-game skid. Devin Williams, the third Milwaukee reliever, pitched 1 1/3 innings for his seventh save in as many chances.

Josh Lowe had a three-run homer, three hits and four RBIs for the Rays, whose 91 home runs lead the major leagues.

Owen Miller extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single and scored on Contreras’ homer off Cooper Criswell (0-1) during a three-run fifth that put the Brewers ahead 6-3.

Adames, on the second anniversary of his trade from the Rays to the Brewers, hit a solo homer off opener Jalen Beeks in the second, and Tellez hit a fourth-inning, two-run drive against Criswell.

Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez drew one-out walks in the fourth from Peralta, and Lowe tied the score 3-3 with his home run.

Arozarena was hit around the hand by a Peter Strzelecki pitch in the eighth but remained in the game. He stole second and came home on Lowe's single for a 6-4 lead.

Williams replaced Strzelecki with two on and two outs, and after walking Manuel Margot got a nice play from Miller, who fielded Isaac Paredes' grounder behind third and threw to second for a forceout.

Criswell, recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game when reliever Ryan Thompson was optioned, allowed five runs and eight hits on 4 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay's Yandy Díaz doubled in the seventh and has a career-best 14-game hitting streak.