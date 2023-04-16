Brewers beat Padres 1-0, Wade Miley stars

article

Wade Miley pitched seven sharp innings and Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Sunday.

Brian Anderson hit a sacrifice fly in the second as Milwaukee took three of four in the series. The game's only run was set up by a disengagement violation on Darvish.

The Brewers also improved to 4-3 on a 10-game trip.

Miley (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked none. San Diego threatened in the second, putting a runner on third with one out, but Miley struck out Trent Grisham and Jose Azocar.

San Diego wasted a dominant performance by Darvish (0-2), who struck out 12 in seven innings. He allowed four hits and walked two in his 50th career start with double-digit strikeouts.

Milwaukee jumped in front in the second. Garrett Mitchell reached on a one-out single and advanced on a disengagement violation on Darvish. The rookie then swiped third and scored on Anderson’s fly ball to left.

Mitchell had two of the Brewers’ four hits.

Peter Strzelecki got three outs before Williams worked a shaky ninth for his third save. Walks to Juan Soto and Austin Nola helped load the bases for Grisham, who looked at a called third strike for the final out.