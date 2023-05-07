Brewers beat Giants, end 6-game skid

article

Willy Adames and William Contreras each hit two-run home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Sunday to end a six-game losing streak.

Contreras opened up the scoring for the Brewers with a two-run home run in the second inning.

The Giants tied it in the second inning. Brett Wisely drove in Blake Sabol one day after hitting his first career home run. LaMonte Wade Jr. singled in Austin Slater.

Adames’ sac fly scored Christian Yelich in the third to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead.

Adames homered in the fifth for his 100th career home run to make it 5-2.

Yelich and Adames added RBI singles in the ninth. Adames finished with two hits and four RBIs.

Thairo Estrada homered in the ninth for the Giants, who ended a four-game winning streak.

Adrian Houser pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowed seven hits and two runs and struck out five in his first start of the season. Joel Payamps (1-0) earned the win in relief. He struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Ross Stripling (0-2) allowed seven hits, five runs and two walks in five innings. Stripling hasn’t won a start since Oct. 1 of last year when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays.