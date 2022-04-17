Expand / Collapse search

Brewers beat Cardinals 6-5, Hader's 100th save

By AP author
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 17: Josh Hader #71 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the ninth inning in the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Casterlin

Expand

MILWAUKEE - Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday.

Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3, but the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames' bases-loaded walk and held on from there.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Taylor's seventh-inning double made it 6-3. St. Louis got within one in the eighth against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.

Jake Cousins (2-0) worked a scoreless fifth for Milwaukee. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (0-1) allowed four runs, three earned, in three innings.

Making his first start of the season after two relief appearances, Ashby issued four walks and a pair of hits over four innings. The three runs he allowed — all on Pujols’ blast — were unearned thanks to an error on Milwaukee second baseman Kolten Wong to open the inning.

The Brewers jumped ahead 3-0 in the first. Andrew McCutchen had a sacrifice fly, and Rowdy Tellez hit a run-scoring double to the wall in left-center. Milwaukee got another run on a throwing error by catcher Andrew Knizner.

Hudson retired six of his next seven batters before Keston Hirua brought his day to an end with a single to lead off the fourth. Reliever T.J. McFarland gave up a single and a walk to load the bases. After striking out Wong, McFarland lost a seven-pitch battle to Adames that gave Milwaukee the lead.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Baby formula shortage: Milwaukee-area sales limited at Walgreens, CVS

A baby formula recall continues to impact new moms and store shelves in the Milwaukee area. Large retailers are rationing supplies.

Milwaukee Admirals punch playoff ticket, earn point against Wild
article

Milwaukee Admirals punch playoff ticket, earn point against Wild

The Milwaukee Admirals lost to the Iowa Wild, but punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs as they earned a point at home Saturday, April 16.

Milwaukee drive-by shooting: Man injured near 35th and Highland
article

Milwaukee drive-by shooting: Man injured near 35th and Highland

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened near 35th and Highland around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, April 16.