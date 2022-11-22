Brewers acquire 3 LA pitchers, trade Renfroe

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

The announcement was made Tuesday night, Nov. 22 by Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold.



"We are happy to welcome three quality young arms to our organization, two of which are already on the Major League roster and have a chance to impact our team in 2023," said Arnold in a press release from the Brewers. "The ability to add pitching depth to an already strong stable of big-league arms is something we feel good about. We are very thankful to Hunter for all of his contributions, both on and off the field. While he will certainly be missed, this is an opportunity for our group of exciting young outfielders to impact our Major League team in the near future."



Junk, who turns 27 on Jan. 15, appeared in 7 games (6 starts) for the Angels over the last two seasons, making his Major League debut in 2021. He is the 14th-best prospect in the Angels organization according to Baseball America and is 16th according to MLB Pipeline.



Junk was originally selected by the Yankees in the 22nd round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft and was dealt to the Angels (with Peguero) in exchange for left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney and cash on July 30, 2021.



Peguero, 25, made 16 relief appearances for the Angels over the last two seasons, making his Major League debut in 2021. He was originally signed by the Yankees on July 2, 2015 as a non-drafted free agent.



Seminaris, 24, was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of California State University, Long Beach. He split the 2022 season between Class-A Tri-City (7g, 5gs), Double-A Rocket City (8g/7gs) and Triple-A Salt Lake (9gs), posting a 3.54 ERA over 24 games (21 starts). Seminaris has produced 209 strikeouts over 185.0 innings during his Minor League career (10.17 K/9IP).



Renfroe, who turns 31 on Jan. 28, batted .255 with 29 HR and 72 RBI in 125 games during his only season with Milwaukee. He was acquired from Boston last Dec. 1 in exchange for outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., infielder David Hamilton and infielder Alex Binelas.