Brewers unveil 2024 regular-season broadcast schedule

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, March 12 the 2024 regular-season broadcast schedule, which includes all 162 games broadcast on both television and radio.

Bally Sports Wisconsin, the exclusive local television home of the Brewers, will broadcast 155 games.

Major League Baseball will air exclusive streams of Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+. There will be two Brewers games featured on Apple TV+: April 12 at Baltimore and May 24 at Boston.



FOX will broadcast five exclusive national telecasts involving the Brewers on May 11 vs. St. Louis, June 22 at San Diego, July 6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Aug. 17 vs. Cleveland and Aug. 31 at Cincinnati.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In total, the Brewers are scheduled to have nine games on national television, including two broadcasts airing simultaneously on Bally Sports Wisconsin and FS1. The FS1 broadcasts include June 29 vs. Chicago Cubs and Aug. 21 at St. Louis. In addition, 13 Sunday home games will air on Telemundo Wisconsin.

All 162 games will be aired on the Brewers Radio Network.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



The complete 2024 regular-season broadcast schedule is attached here, subject to change.





