Bob Uecker Day in Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 25

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Friday, Sept. 24 that he has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 25 as "Bob Uecker Day" in Wisconsin.

A news release says the governor made this proclamation to celebrate the legacy of Bob Uecker in Major League Baseball – and to recognize his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.



The governor issued the following statement:

"As a lifelong Brewers fan, some of my favorite baseball memories over the years have been narrated by Bob Uecker. Bob is a homegrown Milwaukeean who has tremendous pride and love for the sport, his hometown, and his home state, and is more than deserving of this statewide day of celebration of his career, legacy, and achievements."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also declared Saturday Bob Uecker Day in Milwaukee. He issued the following statement in a news release:

"Bob is a wonderful part of this city. For decades, his voice has been the sound of the baseball season here—a familiar, passionate, and humorous accompaniment to the game on the field. Bob brings a genuine delight in sharing America’s pastime with the world."

The Brewers will be honoring Uecker during Saturday's game at American Family Field against the New York Mets.

