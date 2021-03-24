Big Ten schools allowed to set own attendance policies

article

The Big Ten announced on Wednesday, March 24 that its schools will be allowed to set attendance policies the rest of the spring based on local health guidelines instead of by conference mandate.

The decision is effective immediately and applies to spring football events and spring sports contests. The Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors made the decision in consultation with medical experts and the conference office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The conference allowed a limited number of fans to attend the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.