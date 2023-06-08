Baseball buddies in Menomonee Falls; winning over younger generation

Every week in Menomonee Falls, you'll see a group of Phoenix baseball players go for a walk.

It's a walk they've done countless times, from Menomonee Falls High School over to Ben Franklin Elementary.

Waiting for them at the end of their trek are lots of smiling faces.

Welcome to Julie Eisenhauer's second grade class.

Together, these high school athletes and their elementary school friends are "Baseball Buddies".

"They bring joy because when they come, they're always like doing lots of fun things," said Jaxon Gaulke, second-grader.

Every week, for about an hour or so, the "Baseball Buddies" visit the elementary school and these players take on another role outside their sport.

"Sometimes we'll do recess, good times just hang out with them, play whatever they want," said Grant Schultz, Menomonee Falls senior pitcher. "Do some football, basketball, whatever they're feeling."

"It's their best part of the week," said Keli Grennier, Menomonee Falls senior shortstop. "Us coming in, it's a different day when the baseball team is coming over."

It all started a year ago, thanks to Phoenix head coach Tim Gotzler.

"Being the high school in such close proximity to Ben Franklin here, we were kicking around some ideas how we can connect the two schools," said Tim Gotzler, Menomonee Falls baseball coach.

That idea was to connect his team with his daughter Quinn's first grade class. It was such a success that they did it again this year in her second grade class.

"How could this be mutually beneficial?" asked Gotzler. "In this town, in this village, it's just amazing what that one high school town has an 'it takes on a village mentality'. I think it was an easy fit right away."

It's something that brings the smiles to everyone involved.

"We read books, and we get to play games and I get to see the baseball team and my dad during school," said Quinn Gotzler, second-grader.

"It definitely brightens up my day because I’m doing something to help out other people who look up to me as a bigger brother you could say," said Grennier.

"Baseball Buddies" starts when the team forms in March and runs until the end of the school year.

In just a few months, Julie Eisenhauer has noticed a tremendous growth in her students.

"When they first started, you could kind of hear a pin drop," said Julie Eisenhauer, Ben Franklin Elementary second grade teacher. "Our second-graders were quite shy, and they didn't really know what to do with the high schoolers, but now, they are very loud. Everybody is completely comfortable. It's just great to have that positive role model."

It's been beneficial for the players as well.

"I say it bonds us pretty well because we're all doing this together as a team," said Grennier. "We stay as a pack."

And make no mistake, playing in a high stakes game is nothing compared to trying to win over a second grade class.

"Trying to impress kids for sure," said Schultz. "It's not the easiest to get a second-grader engaged, so if you do that, you're doing pretty good."

By building that bond, these players now have a younger fan base.

In mid-May, the Phoenix had a chance to play a game inside American Family Field, and their little baseball buddies were there to support them.

"It was great," said Grennier. "I could hear (my baseball buddy) Lucy yelling from the stands 'Go Keli'. After the game she came up to me to take a picture, so it was just a little bit of extra motivation."

There's also an extra layer Gotzler wanted his players to realize.

"Part of it is that they'll realize that it's something bigger than themselves and to see the impact they can have on a seven or an eight-year-old, and to think it's bigger than baseball," said Gotzler. "That they mean more in this community."

So far, their efforts have been noticed because through it all, never underestimate the power of being present and just being someone's buddy.

With the school year winding down, it may mean that the "Baseball Buddies" time together in the classroom is done, but these kids will have a chance to cheer on these Phoenix baseball players. Menomonee Falls reached the boys state baseball tournament for the third straight year.