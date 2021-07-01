Badgers' Taylor teaches financial literacy

A group of Milwaukee area youth got a surprise visit Thursday, July 1 from a professional football player, but they weren’t talking sports.

If you’re an adult, people assume that you understand the importance and how to handle money management, but if you talk to Milwaukee area youth…

"Schools don’t really teach that, so it’s hard to be able to learn about it," said Mia Moore, Urban Underground.

On Thursday, they were the ones taking a handoff and running with it.

"So I’m talking personal finance," said Jonathan Taylor, former Badgers star. "I’m talking financial literacy as well as a plethora of other topics with Urban underground, which is a leadership program which teaches many skills such as financial literacy."

Taylor now plays for the Indianapolis Colts. He said that he was in the shoes of these young people not too long ago.

"I mean, a lot of times it’s the quadratic formula," said Taylor. "It’s physics. It’s doing essays. Really, when you think about it, financial literacy is something you will be using the rest of your life, so it’s very imperative that you really get skilled and knowledgeable in that as quickly as possible."

During an hour’s long Q&A inside American Family Field, the kids put him on the spot and asked him how to think about personal finance.

"It makes me feel good," said Kendall Harris, Urban Underground. "I’m out here just educating myself, getting more prepared with what I’ll have to do eventually because I’m getting real close to being an adult."

Whether it be a little or a lot, start putting stuff away into savings now and never stop asking questions.

"Just knowing that I have a future ahead of me, and I’m getting more prepared for that," said Harris.