Badgers beat Bobcats in Montana State's opener

Max Klesmit hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help Wisconsin defeat Montana State 79-67 on Thursday night in the Bobcats' season opener.

Klesmit made 6 of 11 shots from outside the arc and 1 of 4 from inside for Wisconsin (2-0). He made all six of his free throws as the Badgers buried 20 of 21 attempts.

Graduate transfer John Tonje scored 11 of his 13 in the first half for Wisconsin. John Blackwell added 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kamari McGee came off the bench to score 11 on 5-for-7 shooting with a 3-pointer.

Reserve Brian Goracke topped Montana State with 14 points. Max Agnonkpolo had 13 points, while Jabe Mullins totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Patrick McMahon had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting with a 3-pointer.

Mullins hit a jumper off a turnover to give Montana State a 25-24 lead with 4:24 left in the first half. Tonje scored eight straight points for Wisconsin at the free-throw line and Klesmit followed with a 3-pointer to put the Badgers on top 35-28 with 1:41 remaining and 39-33 in a first half that saw 10 lead changes.

Tyler Patterson sank a 3-pointer for the Bobcats to begin the second half. Nolan Winter answered with a dunk and Klesmit followed with two straight 3-pointers to give the Badgers a double-digit lead at 47-36 with 18:18 left to play. Montana State got within nine points three times but no closer in the first meeting between the schools.

Wisconsin fell behind by 16 before beating Holy Cross 85-61 in its opener on Monday. Tonje scored 23 in the victory, the most by a Badger in his debut since 2000. Tonje played four seasons at Colorado State and eight games at Missouri last season before transferring.

Wisconsin was a perfect 16 for 16 at the foul line against the Crusaders. It was the seventh time in program history the Badgers shot 100% with at least 12 attempts.

The Badgers will host Appalachian State on Sunday.