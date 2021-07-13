Aurora nurse on jumbotron at Brewers game

Frontline workers dealt with many hardships throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Sports helped one nurse get through the tough times. That nurse's work didn't go unnoticed by her favorite team.

Melissa Sellers bleeds blue and yellow.

"I just love baseball, and it's one of my big passions," said Sellers.

She's a Milwaukee Brewers superfan by day and a respiratory therapist at Aurora Health Care by night. It's that dedication and hard work as a nurse during the pandemic that landed her on the jumbotron at American Family Field. Friday, July 9.

"Being able to be recognized for the work that I do and be able to show it at a Brewer game and for my love for the Brewers, just bringing those two together was just amazing," said Sellers.

Sellers was honored at the Brewers' All-Star sendoff with four tickets to Friday's game, an All-Star jersey and a shout-out on the scoreboard.

"I feel like I’m an All-Star, as well," said Sellers.

The pandemic wasn't the only time Sellers leaned on the Brewers to get through a tough time. Nearly four years ago, she survived a life-threatening mountain bike accident. When she woke up in the ICU, the first and only thing she remembers was a simple request.

"They unrestrained me, gave me a board to write and I wrote ESPN B-R-E and my mom goes, ‘Oh, she just wants to watch the Brewers games. We have to put the TV on for her,'" said Sellers.

Fully recovered, Sellers continues to cheer on the Brewers as they throw her some love back, too.

"The Brewers have always been a team I can depend on, win or lose," said Sellers.