The Brief August "Augie" Pabst Jr., the great-grandson of Milwaukee brewing legends and motorsports icon, has died. He was 90 years old. Pabst raced at and later served as a Road America board member. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2011.



August "Augie" Pabst Jr., the great-grandson of Milwaukee brewing legends and motorsports icon, died on Wednesday, Oct. 9. He was 90 years old.

Road America, where Pabst raced and later served as a board member, announced his death on Friday.

Pabst's 10-year racing journey included two national championships, Road America said: the 1959 USAC Road Racing Championship and the 1960 SCCA Championship. He became a beloved figure in American sports car racing, competing in iconic vehicles such as the Ferrari TR, Birdcage Maserati and the Meister Brauser Scarab.

During his career, Pabst also raced in the Road America 500. He secured victories in 1962 and 1963, among many other achievements.

After a brief hiatus due to a crash in 1962, Pabst returned to racing. Road America said, following his retirement from professional racing, he remained a significant presence in the motorsports world and contributed to the Elkhart Lake track's success as a board member.

Pabst was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2011. Road America said his legacy continues through his family; his son, August Pabst III, manages the Pabst Racing Team, which recently celebrated the 2024 USF2000 Championship.