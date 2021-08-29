Expand / Collapse search

Antetokounmpo family grows; newborn spotted with Giannis, girlfriend

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - It appears Liam Antetokounmpo is a big brother!

A tweet shared on Sunday showed Giannis and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Swaddled in Mariah's arms appeared to be a newborn. Giannis was right behind her with Liam in his arms.

Giannis himself was recording the extremely appreciative crowd at the mall – and posted to Instagram Stories.

Congrats to the happy family!

Brewers top Twins, avoid sweep; Tellez rips 3-run HR
slideshow

Brewers top Twins, avoid sweep; Tellez rips 3-run HR

The Milwaukee Brewers muscled their way out of a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Vote for the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week
slideshow

Vote for the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week

FOX6 is giving you the chance to tell us where we should go for the High School Blitz Game of the Week.

Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes in Franklin

The Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes in Franklin brought supporters together to raise money for and help every kid's wishes come true.