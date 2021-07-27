Aaron Rodgers returns, Packers fans react

Aaron Rodgers' return to the Green Bay Packers is what some fans have been waiting for.

At 1250AM The FAN, Rodgers and the Packers was the hot topic.

"I don’t really care if he leaves or not have this season. If they win a Super Bowl, cool. Don’t want to be here? See ya," host Steve "Sparky" Fifer said.

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler and Fifer discussed the drama – sharing what callers had to say.

"They’re happy because they have one more chance to get to a Super Bowl. And then what happens after this season, Packers fans will deal with it then," Fifer said.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at 2020 practice

At Miss Katie's Diner at 19th and Clybourn in Milwaukee, fan Mark Braden said he saw the Rodgers return coming.

"I’m not surprised that he came back," Braden said. "If you look at his opportunity to get back to a Super Bowl, he doesn’t have a better place in America than the Green Bay Packers. He’s got a great offensive line, he’s got backs that can run and catch the ball. He’s got great receivers, defense has improved."

The training camp arrival was not a surprise for fan Justin Marville either.

"I’m not surprised at all. During the offseason, I knew it was two decisions here: It was either that he would retire, or he’d be playing," Marville said. "They were never going to trade him."

Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

For Marville, Rodgers is a special player. Years ago, he met his new wife before a game and hopes this season is one to remember.

"Hopefully it leads to a Super Bowl because you sort of get a feeling like a last dance. Like the season Michael Jordan had in Chicago," said Marville.

Others who spoke to FOX6 News on Tuesday were not sure how Rodgers will be received by fans when he returns to the field.