Aaron Rodgers' tattoo: Packers quarterback gets his 1st ink

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo – and boasted about it on Instagram.

The tattoo on Rodgers' his left forearm features an eyeball, astrology signs, lions and more.

Rodgers said in the post, "There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day."

Tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi is the creator of Rodgers' new artwork.

"Grateful for his mastery and friendship," Rodgers said in his Instagram post.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Aaron Rodgers, professional football player, and investor, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from Ap Expand

Packers teammates weighed in on the new tattoo. Offensive tackle and good friend David Bakhtiari wrote, "I hope this is a henna tattoo" – and wide receiver Allen Lazard added, "Yatted up."