Aaron Rodgers on why he wanted to have say on Packers' personnel decisions

article

Aaron Rodgers opened up about what he was thinking as he believed he deserved more of a voice in the personnel decisions the Green Bay Packers' front office made.

Rodgers appeared in an interview with FOX’s Erin Andrews on the "FOX NFL Sunday" pregame show and talked about the offseason. He said the NFC Championship loss wasn’t the reason why he wanted to have more of a say in the product that’s on the field.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"No, it’s been years. It’s been a decade of having conversations and wanting to have a greater impact of what goes on here," he told Andrews. "My whole point was nobody knows the squad like I do. Nobody knows the locker room like I do. Nobody knows the way guys respond in clutch situations on the field like I do."

Rodgers didn't think he was making a huge ask since he might have his name imprinted on Lambeau Field one day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"How about I have a greater opportunity to speak to some of those decisions? I didn’t think for a guy who probably might have a name up here at some point that was maybe fair for what I accomplished here," he said. "I don’t care about credit or fears you might have around giving me more of a voice. I care about winning and about leaving this organization better than I found it. I wanted to make sure I was involved in those conversations moving forward if they wanted me here. There’s a lot of unknowns. I just want to be happy."

Rodgers expressed his unhappiness with the culture around the organization earlier in the offseason, adding to the doubt he would play for Green Bay in 2021.

But he renegotiated his deal play in 2021 and the team traded for a longtime favorite target in Randall Cobb to add to his comfortability being back in the locker room. It’s unclear whether Rodgers will be with the Packers past this season.

For more, check out FOXNews.com.