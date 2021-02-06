Aaron Rodgers named 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player

article

Good things come in threes, and that's especially true for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who won his third NFL Most Valuable Player Award on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Rodgers previously won the award in 2011 and 2014. This season, he led the NFL with 48 touchdown passes this season while leading the Packers to the NFC's best regular-season record and an NFC Championship berth.

Since the Associated Press began naming a league MVP in 1957, Rodgers is the fifth Packers player to win it; Brett Favre (three times), Bart Starr, Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung have previously won the award.

Rodgers joins Favre, Johnny Unitas, Tom Brady and Jim Brown with three MVP awards -- tied for second-most in history. Peyton Manning was named MVP a record five times.

