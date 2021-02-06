Expand / Collapse search

Aaron Rodgers named 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Good things come in threes, and that's especially true for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who won his third NFL Most Valuable Player Award on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Rodgers previously won the award in 2011 and 2014. This season, he led the NFL with 48 touchdown passes this season while leading the Packers to the NFC's best regular-season record and an NFC Championship berth.

Since the Associated Press began naming a league MVP in 1957, Rodgers is the fifth Packers player to win it; Brett Favre (three times), Bart Starr, Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung have previously won the award. 

Rodgers joins Favre, Johnny Unitas, Tom Brady and Jim Brown with three MVP awards -- tied for second-most in history. Peyton Manning was named MVP a record five times.

