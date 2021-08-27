Aaron Rodgers knows what's 'at stake' during the 2021 season

article

Aaron Rodgers is focused on the Lombardi Trophy.

The Green Bay Packers star was a touchdown away from making his second Super Bowl appearance of his career and for someone who has played as great as he has over the course of his career, he will be looking to pad his resume with another championship ring.

Rodgers acknowledged on Thursday he understood what was at stake heading into the 2021 regular season.

"I think we all know what’s at stake. I talked about that a little bit the other day about perspective and how important that perspective is to focus on this season and enjoy the most out of this season, because there are a lot of unknowns," Rodgers told reporters during a press conference .

The 2020 NFL MVP was the center of a dramatic offseason with his time in Green Bay, and in the NFL in general, coming into question.

He also acknowledged the organization’s salary cap situation, saying the team had to "jump through some hoops" to get under the cap.

"So we’re just going to enjoy this season. It’s Title Town. It’s championship or disappointment," he declared.

The three-time MVP had 48 touchdown passes and 4,299 passing yards last season. Green Bay finished 13-3.

