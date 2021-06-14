Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella', Packers executive says

article

The drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers may have gotten a little more complicated.

The NFL team's CEO, Mark Murphy, addressed the team’s ongoing standoff with the reigning MVP during an event at Lambeau Field on Thursday, and he referred to Rodgers as a "complicated fella."

Murphy talked about conversations that he previously had with former Packers general manager Ted Thompson, who died earlier this year and drafted the star quarterback in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft .

"I'm often reminded though… of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away [earlier this year]," Murphy said via WGBA, the NBC affiliated TV station in Green Bay . "[Thompson] often talked about Aaron, that he's a… and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He's a complicated fella.’"

"So, I'll just say that," Murphy added.

Rodgers officially held out of mandatory minicamp last Tuesday. News of his absence wasn’t a shock for most after he skipped out on voluntary OTAs, essentially forfeiting his $500,000 workout bonus.

Rodgers faces more fines and could be held liable for even more money if he continues his holdout -- a very real likelihood for the disgruntled signal-caller.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.