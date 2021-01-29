'That was me:' Aaron Rodgers spotted riding in back of pickup

One might expect the millionaire quarterback of an NFL team to ride around in a sports car or other luxury vehicle, but Aaron Rodgers made himself comfortable in the back of a pickup truck.

Rodgers confirmed in a tweet Friday, Jan. 29 that it was in fact him riding in the back of a truck, holding up a case of beer, in a TikTok video.

Former Green Bay Packers teammate A.J. Hawk discussed the video with the host and namesake of The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. Hawk said the video shows the truck driving on the route back to Lambeau Field from the practice field.

Rodgers retweeted their video, writing "ya that was me." The quarterback said it was offensive lineman David Bakhtiari's truck.

