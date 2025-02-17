Packers FAN Hall of Fame winner; WI man passed after being named finalist

article

The winner is the late John Brosig of Pound, Wisconsin. Brosig's family receives tickets to a Packers home game, sideline passes, a custom jersey and more.



The Green Bay Packers revealed on Monday, Feb. 17 the 27th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame in the Lambeau Field Atrium. It is the late John Brosig of Pound, Wisconsin.

More than 70,000 total votes were cast from throughout the United States and countries around the world.



What we know:

A news release from the Packers says Brosig passed away on Dec. 28, 2024, shortly after being named a Fan Hall of Fame finalist. Incredibly proud of the honor, he asked his family to include the exciting news in his obituary. John’s son, Max, accepted the award on his behalf at Monday’s announcement.

Dedicated and passionate, Brosig became a Packers season ticket holder in 1962, and for more than 60 years, attended every game at Lambeau Field included in his ticket package. He fondly recalled being at the legendary Ice Bowl in 1967. He and his wife, Diane, also brought their fandom on the road, watching the Packers play at 29 different NFL stadiums throughout the years. John enjoyed sharing his love for the Packers and football with others. He regularly hosted tailgates for hundreds of family members, friends and veterans and always extended invitations to fans of opposing teams he met during his road game travels.

Brosig’s family nominated him and used the nomination essay to share John’s unwavering love for the team.

In an excerpt from the nomination essay, his family wrote of his battle with cancer, saying, "Unfortunately, Dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in June 2024. When asked what goals he would like to set, the first goal was to attend the [2024] home opener so he would not break his streak and start year number 60! We made that happen for him. Dad went as far as to push chemotherapy treatment until after the game."



What we know:

The winner will receive four club seats to a 2025 Packers home game, along with four pre-game sideline passes; four passes to the Packers Hall of Fame; a custom Packers jersey; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

In addition, the honoree will have their name permanently displayed in a place of honor in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

They were in the running

This year’s 10 finalists were:

John Brosig – Pound, Wis. (winner)

Regan Bucholz – Bonduel, Wis.

Lori Coonen – Combined Locks, Wis.

Paul Gasper – Onalaska, Wis.

Ken Groholski – Manawa, Wis.

Tammy Hedges – Weston, Fla.

Michael Rossi – Hackettstown, N.J.

Scott Schwartz – Pulaski, Wis.

Valerie Smick – Yorkville, Ill.

Bill Port – New Berlin, Wis.